Kelly Smith
Anderson, SC - Darryl Kelly Smith, 58, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House following a brief illness.
Born in Anderson, SC, Kelly was a graduate of Westside High School and attended The Citadel. He was in the finance business.
Survivors include three children, Mackenzie Smith, Dylan Smith, and Madison Smith; grandson, Nolan Smith; parents, Charles and Virginia Smith; brother, Kyle Smith and his wife, Angel Kolins; niece, Parker Smith and nephew, Anderson Smith.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Kip Smith.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Home for Children, 110 Calvary Home Circle, Anderson, SC 29621.
