Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Kelly Smith Obituary
Anderson, SC - Darryl Kelly Smith, 58, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House following a brief illness.

Born in Anderson, SC, Kelly was a graduate of Westside High School and attended The Citadel. He was in the finance business.

Survivors include three children, Mackenzie Smith, Dylan Smith, and Madison Smith; grandson, Nolan Smith; parents, Charles and Virginia Smith; brother, Kyle Smith and his wife, Angel Kolins; niece, Parker Smith and nephew, Anderson Smith.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Kip Smith.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Home for Children, 110 Calvary Home Circle, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 23 to May 24, 2020
