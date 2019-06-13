Services
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelton Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelton Perry Smith Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kelton Perry Smith Jr. Obituary
Kelton Perry Smith, Jr.

Belton, SC - Kelton Perry Smith, Jr., husband of Mayme Jean Pruitt Smith of 303 Breazeale St. died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Kelton Perry Smith Sr. and Bessie Fields Smith. He was of Baptist Faith. He was a US Army Veteran and a member of the Shriners Hamilton Lodge.

Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters, Betty Smith Osborne and Lynn King (Phil) all of Belton; a sister; Lillian Hicks; special granddaughter, Sheena King; special great-granddaughter, Mary Grace King; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Johnny and Billy Smith; one brother and 3 sisters.

Service will be held 2 pm Friday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.

The family will receive friends from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday at Cox Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Shiners Children Hospital @ 950 W. Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at the residence.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

[email protected]
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now