Kelton Perry Smith, Jr.
Belton, SC - Kelton Perry Smith, Jr., husband of Mayme Jean Pruitt Smith of 303 Breazeale St. died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Kelton Perry Smith Sr. and Bessie Fields Smith. He was of Baptist Faith. He was a US Army Veteran and a member of the Shriners Hamilton Lodge.
Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters, Betty Smith Osborne and Lynn King (Phil) all of Belton; a sister; Lillian Hicks; special granddaughter, Sheena King; special great-granddaughter, Mary Grace King; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Johnny and Billy Smith; one brother and 3 sisters.
Service will be held 2 pm Friday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
The family will receive friends from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday at Cox Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Shiners Children Hospital @ 950 W. Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605.
The family will be at the residence.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
[email protected]
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 13, 2019