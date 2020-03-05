|
|
Kelvin "Love" Byrd
Belton - Kelvin "Love" Byrd age 50, of Belton passed Wednesday. Survivors include his mother Helen Byrd, one sister Sharee Byrd, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday 3:00P.M. at New Hope Baptist Church, burial in the Church Cemetery. The family is at the home of Sylvenia and Pete White 1026 Camelot Forest Belton S.C. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020