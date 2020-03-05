Services
Holloway's Funeral Home Inc
101 Holloway Blvd
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelvin "Love" Byrd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelvin "Love" Byrd Obituary
Kelvin "Love" Byrd

Belton - Kelvin "Love" Byrd age 50, of Belton passed Wednesday. Survivors include his mother Helen Byrd, one sister Sharee Byrd, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday 3:00P.M. at New Hope Baptist Church, burial in the Church Cemetery. The family is at the home of Sylvenia and Pete White 1026 Camelot Forest Belton S.C. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -