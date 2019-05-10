|
|
Kelvin Coleman
Belton - Kelvin Bernard Coleman age 49, of 100 Old Evans Rd passed Wednesday. He was born in Anderson County and was the son of Harry and Thule Coleman he was a graduate of BHP class of 1988 he was a Veteran of the US Army National Guard where he severed a tour of duty during the Gulf War. Survivors include his parent of Belton, Wife Maxine Coleman of the home, step-son Aaron (Kelly) Hudson, sister Tammy Coleman, brother Cory Coleman. Funeral services will be held Saturday 2:00P.M. at Holloway's Funeral Home Chapel. The family is at the home of his parents 110 Chestnut Dr. Belton. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 10, 2019