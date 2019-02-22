Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Ken Hammond
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Hammond

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ken Hammond Obituary
Ken Hammond

Anderson - Kenneth Roy Hammond, 87, passed away Monday, February 18th, at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Lockney, Texas, he was the son of the late Marvin Ellis and Martha Susan Field Hammond.

He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was the retired vice president of Financial Analysis Allied Systems. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church and attended Covenant Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Gail Thompson Hammond of the home; son, Michael Keith Hammond (Kathy); daughter, Sherry Clayton (Rick); stepdaughters, Elaine Perry and Lizette Shaw; stepson, Mark McConnell; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Hazel Brandel; brothers, Preston and Cliff Hammond.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Hammond.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Sullivan-King Mortuary conducted by Dr. Steve Silvey and Dr. Don Cox. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the mortuary prior to the service. The family will be at the residence.

Memorials may be made to: Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621; Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Rd., Anderson, SC, 29621; Covenant Baptist Church, 4521 Liberty Highway, Anderson, SC 29621 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sulivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now