|
|
Ken Hammond
Anderson - Kenneth Roy Hammond, 87, passed away Monday, February 18th, at Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Lockney, Texas, he was the son of the late Marvin Ellis and Martha Susan Field Hammond.
He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was the retired vice president of Financial Analysis Allied Systems. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church and attended Covenant Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Gail Thompson Hammond of the home; son, Michael Keith Hammond (Kathy); daughter, Sherry Clayton (Rick); stepdaughters, Elaine Perry and Lizette Shaw; stepson, Mark McConnell; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Hazel Brandel; brothers, Preston and Cliff Hammond.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Hammond.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Sullivan-King Mortuary conducted by Dr. Steve Silvey and Dr. Don Cox. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the mortuary prior to the service. The family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to: Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621; Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Rd., Anderson, SC, 29621; Covenant Baptist Church, 4521 Liberty Highway, Anderson, SC 29621 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sulivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 22, 2019