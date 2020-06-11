Kendale S. Allen
Anderson - Kendale, 24, of 418 Lewis Street, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of Doris Walker and Kendrick Allen.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Sr. and Jessie Jackson Walker and Earl Allen.
He is survived by his parents and paternal grandmother, Gladys Allen.
Graveside services are 2 pm Saturday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Iva., SC.
Viewing is 3 - 7 pm Friday and 10 am - 12 noon at D. B. Walker Funeral Services.
The family is at the home.
Anderson - Kendale, 24, of 418 Lewis Street, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of Doris Walker and Kendrick Allen.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Sr. and Jessie Jackson Walker and Earl Allen.
He is survived by his parents and paternal grandmother, Gladys Allen.
Graveside services are 2 pm Saturday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Iva., SC.
Viewing is 3 - 7 pm Friday and 10 am - 12 noon at D. B. Walker Funeral Services.
The family is at the home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.