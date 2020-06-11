Kendale S. Allen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kendale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kendale S. Allen

Anderson - Kendale, 24, of 418 Lewis Street, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of Doris Walker and Kendrick Allen.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Sr. and Jessie Jackson Walker and Earl Allen.

He is survived by his parents and paternal grandmother, Gladys Allen.

Graveside services are 2 pm Saturday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Iva., SC.

Viewing is 3 - 7 pm Friday and 10 am - 12 noon at D. B. Walker Funeral Services.

The family is at the home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D B Walker Funeral Service
311 Cleveland Ave
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 226-4354
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved