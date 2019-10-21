|
Kendall Michele Brooks
Anderson - Kendall Michele Brooks, 35, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019.
Born March 31, 1984 in Anderson, she was a daughter of Pamela Stones Crowe and the late John Kenneth Brooks.
Kendall was a 2001 graduate of Westside High School and a 2006 graduate of Tri- County Technical College. She was a registered nurse for over 14 years and was presently working at Burger King on Highway 28 Bypass. She was a charter member of First Perpetual Baptist Church in Anderson.
She is survived by her mother, Pamela Stones Crowe and step father, Rev. Julien Crowe; step sister, Kimberly C. Gilreath; and step brother, Jeremy K. Crowe.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her sister, Nicole Brooks Cruz; and grandparents, Frances Stones-Cordery, John Robert Stones, Jeannette Brooks, and J.D. Brooks.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00pm with Rev. Larry Howard and Rev. Stanley Stones officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Flowers are optional and memorial contributions may be made to First Perpetual Baptist Church, 3213 Hwy 24, Anderson, SC 29626.
The family will be at the home of her parents.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019