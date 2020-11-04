1/
Kenneth "Papa" Bowen
Anderson - Kenneth Marvin "Papa" Bowen, 85, of Anderson, SC, dedicated husband of the late Daltha Harris Bowen, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born March 20, 1935 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Marvin Bowen and Reedia Thrasher Bowen. He retired from BellSouth with over 40 years of service and attended Providence Baptist Church. Kenneth was known for his quick dry wit and great sense of humor. He devoted his life to his family and will be truly missed.

He is survived by his children, Dr. Bruce K. Bowen (Laura), Mark A. Bowen (Denise), Debbie B. Wilbanks (Dwight), and Jill B. Bowen (James); brother, Neil Bowen; sister, Frances Connor; eight grandchildren, Josh, Amanda, Jon, Marcus, Rebecca, Jeannie, Kendra, and Kameron; and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters.

Though the family cannot attend, those wishing to pay their respects and sign the Guest Register may do so on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Michael Kinard officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E. Calhoun St., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
