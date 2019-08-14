Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
5708 SC 187
Anderson, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
5708 SC 187
Anderson, SC
Kenneth Carl Graves


1939 - 2019
Kenneth Carl Graves Obituary
Kenneth Carl Graves

Anderson - Kenneth Carl Graves, 80, died August 11, 2019 in Anderson, South Carolina.

Mr. Graves was born May 6, 1939 in New Market, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Carter Graves of Anderson, South Carolina; his son, Kenneth Carl Graves Jr. (Diana Graves) of Benton, Arkansas; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held this Friday, August 16th at Zion United Methodist Church, 5708 SC 187, Anderson, South Carolina 29625. Calling hours will be from 9:00 to 10:30am, with a funeral service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Zion United Methodist Church.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 14, 2019
