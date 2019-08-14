|
Kenneth Carl Graves
Anderson - Kenneth Carl Graves, 80, died August 11, 2019 in Anderson, South Carolina.
Mr. Graves was born May 6, 1939 in New Market, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Carter Graves of Anderson, South Carolina; his son, Kenneth Carl Graves Jr. (Diana Graves) of Benton, Arkansas; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
His funeral service will be held this Friday, August 16th at Zion United Methodist Church, 5708 SC 187, Anderson, South Carolina 29625. Calling hours will be from 9:00 to 10:30am, with a funeral service immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Zion United Methodist Church.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 14, 2019