Anderson - James "Kenneth" Davis, 81, of Anderson, SC passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his residence.



Born April 3, 1938 in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late James Pinkney Davis and Ruby Mae Goodwin Davis. He was preceded in death in 2009 by his wife of 41 years, Iva Earline Cox Davis; he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Ruby Love, Dorothy Burton and Bobbie Jean Lanier.



Kenneth graduated from Pendleton High School and retired from Milliken Finishing Plant. He was of the Church of God faith and enjoyed playing the drums for his church. Important to him, was a deep faith in God, the love of his wife, and taking care of his family.



He is survived by his sisters, Margaret Glazener, Gwendolyn Richey and was the beloved uncle of his nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Monday, July 15, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 11:00 am Tuesday with Rev. Joseph Bennett and Rev. Donnie Norris officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



The family will be at their respective homes.



Flowers accepted, or memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 202 Wall St, Piedmont, SC 29673.



