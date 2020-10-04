Kenneth E. CheekAnderson, SC - On Friday, October 2, 2020, Kenneth E. Cheek of Anderson, SC passed away peacefully at his home while surrounded by family after a 13-month long battle with cancer. Treasured by many, and a wonderful example of what a God-fearing husband and father looks like, he was a great man.Ken was born in 1944 in Anderson, SC. He is pre-deceased by his parents Jesse Wilmont Cheek and Jessie Jo-Atha Crocker Cheek. Ken graduated from T.L. Hanna in 1962, and later joined the United States Air Force, where he served his country well for 4 years of active duty, before serving in the Air Force Reserves. He earned the rank of Staff Sargent and received the National Defense Service Medal, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, and the Small Arms Expert Marksman Ribbon prior to being honorably discharged in 1968. After his service, he returned to Anderson and began a 40+ year career with Bellsouth/AT&T.Shortly after returning to Anderson, he met the love of his life, Sara. They married after 8 months of dating and would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary in just a few months.Ken was a member of Grace Episcopal Church for almost 60 years and served as the Acolyte Director for 22 years. He loved God and had a strong faith. He served as a Scout Leader with the Boy Scouts of America for almost 13 years. He enjoyed trout fishing, reading, Clemson football, the outdoors, and loved dogs. He was a skilled carpenter and wood working was a favorite hobby. He was a devoted family man who always put others before himself.Ken and Sara have twin boys and 7 grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Sara; sons Matthew Cheek (Lauren); Daniel Cheek (Holli) and 7 grandchildren (Andy, Evan, Lucie, Harrison, Charlie, Grayson and Mary Harper); brothers Michael A. Cheek (Beth) and J. Steven Cheek (Susan); and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents and brother Jack W. Cheek.Sullivan-King Mortuary is handling funeral arrangements. A formal visitation is not planned but those interested may stop by the funeral home from 10am-4pm on Monday, October 5th. A memorial service will be conducted at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 3:15pm. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate or Grace Episcopal Church in honor of Ken's life.Sullivan-King Mortuary