Kenneth Edward Reed
Kenneth Edward Reed

Jacksonville, FL - Kenneth Edward Reed, 79, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. He was born in Anderson, SC, to the late Ralph and Lillian (Mayfield) Reed and has lived in Jacksonville since 1965. He is Baptist by faith. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, brother, paw paw, great-papa, and friend and will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Ralph and Lillian, many aunts and uncles, and his wife of 59 ½ years and the love of his life, Shirley (Whiten) Reed. Survivors include his daughters Cynthia Reed Rowe (Henry), Patricia Reed Reece (Terry), Julia Reed Warren (John), and Tracey Reed Roth (Chad); granddaughter, Rochelle Curlee (Sam), great-grandchildren; Liam and Lilliana Curlee; aunt, Hazel Reed; brother Jimmy Reed (Sheila); nephew Darrin Reed (Libby); niece Valerie Reed Parnell (Jamie); and a host of other family and friends.

Kenneth loved traveling, camping, cruising, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He made sure the family traveled and had fun, starting with camping in a truck with just a topper then moving on to a pop-up and finally to an RV. He had hoped for at least one boy, so that meant the girls got all the fun toys such as dirt bikes, ATV's, and racetracks. Having four daughters meant he eventually gained four sons-in-law that he loved dearly. He loved listening to music, whether 50's and 60's oldies or country, he always had his music playing and loved attending concerts.

Kenneth graduated from Anderson Boy's High School in the class of 1959. He was a carpenter by trade and owned a framing business that built many homes and apartment complexes throughout the Jacksonville area. He was very giving and always ready to lend a helping hand.

The family will plan a service at a later date. Cedar Bay Funeral Home will be handling all preparations. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a memorial donation to your favorite charity in Kenneth's name.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
