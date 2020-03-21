|
Kenneth F. Donahue, Sr.
Anderson - Kenneth Francis Donahue, Sr., passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. He died at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Waltham, MA on March 9, 1937 to the late Walter and Margaret Donahue.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joanne (Greene) Donahue and 3 children: Kenny (Laura), John (Leslie) and Barbara Connelly (Paul). Six grandchildren: Colleen Connelly, Erin Flood (Zachary), Alison Connelly, Kyle Donahue, Lauren Donahue, and Jamie Donahue. Two brothers, Walter and Stephen Donahue.
Ken retired from the Military after 20 years of service. After moving to Anderson, he joined the Upstate Marine Detachment 1106 where he served as Honor Guard and Quartermaster. He was awarded 1106 Marine of The Year award 2016-2017. Ken was a faithful member of Anderson Vets Helping Vets and one of his prized possessions is his Quilt of Valor.
Funeral arrangements are made with the McDougald Funeral home. Services will be held at a later date.
Contributions can be made to Anderson Area Parkinson's Support Group, 113 Creekwalk Dr., Anderson, SC 29625, Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621, or vetshelpingvetsanderson.org.
