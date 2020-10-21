1/1
Kenneth R. Klinsky
Kenneth R. Klinsky

Anderson - (May 3, 1931 - April 7, 2020)

Kenneth R. (Ken) Klinsky, 88, passed away on April 7, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House, Anderson, SC.

Born in West Keansburg, NJ, to Adam J. Klinsky and Estelle (Covert) Klinsky. He was the 3rd oldest of 10 children. Besides being pre-deceased by his parents. He was also pre-deceased by brothers: Henry J., Conrad H., and John E. And, a sister Mary A. and, his dear companion of many years, Dollye E. Campbell.

Ken is survived by brothers: Charles L (Margaret) (NJ), Adam A. (LA).

Sisters: Estelle Klinsky Marvel (NJ), Virginia A. Klinsky Blasczak (TN), and Frances E. Klinsky (NJ).

He served with the U.S. Army 7th Infantry Division in Korea from 1952 - 1953 having served at Pork Chop Hill. He obtained the rank of Staff Sargent and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal before being Honorably Discharged.

Recently, a delegation from Korea came to the U.S. and presented Korean War Veterans with a Certificate as an "Ambassador for Peace" along with a Medal from the people of the Republic of Korea expressing their everlasting gratitude.

A self-taught painter, Ken was extremely talented not only with his painting skills, but in woodworking as well.

In the mid-70's he worked at Disney World Florida before moving back to SC and continuing his vocation.

As a volunteer Fireman and, also, as a volunteer First Aid member his leadership roles were very much evident.

He was a Life Member of the Combat Infantrymen's Association, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Paralyzed Veterans of America, and, the Korean War Vets.

Ken was Co-Founder of American Legion Post 184 Campbell Patriots Honor Guard here in Anderson.

He actively served with them for over 22 years holding many different offices during that time.

Memorial Service with full military honors will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 10:00 AM at M. J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Joe Holden, Chaplin of The Patriots Honor Guard, officiating, accompanied with John Nixon, soloist.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Main Chapel assisted in arrangements.

Memorial Contributions in Ken's name may be made to the American Legion Post 184 Campbell Patriots Honor Guard, PO Box 364, Anderson, SC 29622.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
