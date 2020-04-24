|
|
Kenneth Reitano, Sr.
Walhalla - Kenneth Reitano, Sr., 69, husband of Cindy Hunt Reitano, of 328 North Pine Street, Walhalla, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
A native of Miami, FL, Mr. Reitano was the son of the late Joseph F. Reitano, Jr. and Louise Elizabeth Miller Reitano. He was the co-owner of the Family Fence Company.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Reitano is survived by his daughters: Heather Reitano (Holly) of Winston Salem, NC and Crystal Clevenger of Walhalla, SC; sons: Joseph Reitano (Nichole) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Anthony J. Reitano of Walhalla, SC, Samuel Wilson of Seneca, SC and Sean Wilson (Jessica) of San Antonio, TX; brother: Joseph Reitano of Crystal River, FL; sister: Linda Erickson of The Villages, FL; and eight grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Reitano was preceded in death by his son: Kenneth Reitano, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ARF at Fox Nest, 10445 Clemson Blvd, Seneca, SC 29678 or to the Oconee Humane Society, P.O. Box 966, West Union, SC 29696.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020