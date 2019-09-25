Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation
Following Services
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Andrews, SC
Kenneth W. Walters Obituary
Kenneth W. Walters

Anderson, SC - The family of Kenneth Wayne Walters mourns the loss of their beloved husband and father to this world on Sunday, September 22, 2019, and we celebrate his arrival into the loving presence of our Lord and Savior. Ken, 65, a native of Andrews, SC, is the husband of Gail Plott Walters and the son of Jacqueline "Jackie" Blakely Walters and the late Theodore Dehone "T.D." Walters.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel in Anderson, SC. The family will have a time for visiting and fellowship at a reception immediately following the service at Sullivan-King. Ken will be taken back to Andrews, SC, where a service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 27, at Trinity United Methodist Church. A private interment will be held at Sutton's United Methodist Church Cemetery in Suttons, SC.

For full obituary, please visit www.sullivanking.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019
