Kenneth Wayne Ellis
Kenneth Wayne Ellis

Anderson - Kenneth Wayne Ellis, 73, of Anderson, SC, passed away June 27, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Born May 19, 1947 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Kenneth Lee Ellis and Kathleen Oliver Ellis. Wayne was an experienced locksmith and a jack of all trades. He owned and managed Ellis Bicycle Shop for over fifty years. He was driven, hardworking, resourceful and a classic businessman.

He is survived by DeAnne Franklin Ellis, his loving wife of 27 years; daughters, Wendy Quigley, Christina Kennedy (Brad) and Kimberly Coker (Russ); six grandchildren, Nicole Quigley, Ethan and Mason Kennedy, Lauren Barnes (Erik), Alison Elrod, and Zachary Coker; and three great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Aria Barnes and Noah Blackston. He is also survived by sisters, Gayle Wiley (Richard) of Greensboro, NC, and Kay Thurmond (Jimmy) of Anderson, SC and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will have a private service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
