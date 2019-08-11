Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenny Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenny Marshall Caldwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenny Marshall Caldwell Obituary
Kenny Marshall Caldwell

Anderson - Kenny Marshall Caldwell, 74, of Anderson, SC, passed into his Savior's arms, Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House. He was the son of the late Kenny G. Caldwell and Mary Moon Caldwell. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and Dickson United Methodist Church.

Kenny served as chairman of the Anderson Area Crime Stoppers organization and faithfully served his community through it as the Coordinator for over 30 years. He also served as a reserve police officer for the City of Anderson for 39- and one-half years. In 2008, Kenny was presented the Service to Mankind Award by the Anderson Sertoma Club.

Kenny, known by many as Marshall, was a true Christian. Being born and raised in Anderson, he learned the value of always being a good neighbor, helping others and giving to those in need. Kenny had a heart of gold and never expected anything in return. He gave totally of himself, unconditionally and anonymously. He truly walked the steps of goodness and kindness. If you were ever in in his presence you would have heard his favorite saying, "God is good all the time. All the time God is good."

Kenny is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cornelia Palmer Caldwell, his daughter, Pamela Caldwell Robinson (Dennis); granddaughter, Chloe B. Robinson; sister, Martha "Marti" Sheppard Compton; brother, Tommy Caldwell (Judy); and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy and Robert Caldwell.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday, August 11, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel at 11:00 am on Monday, August 12, with Reverend Judy C. Hames officiating and special speakers Mr. Stephen Combs and Chief of Police Jim Stewart. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made in Kenny's memory to Dickson United Methodist Church, PO Box 144, Townville, SC 29689 or Anderson Area Crime Stoppers, PO Box 219, Anderson, SC 29622.

The family has requested casual dress for the services to honor Kenny's memory.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now