Kenny Marshall Caldwell
Anderson - Kenny Marshall Caldwell, 74, of Anderson, SC, passed into his Savior's arms, Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House. He was the son of the late Kenny G. Caldwell and Mary Moon Caldwell. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and Dickson United Methodist Church.
Kenny served as chairman of the Anderson Area Crime Stoppers organization and faithfully served his community through it as the Coordinator for over 30 years. He also served as a reserve police officer for the City of Anderson for 39- and one-half years. In 2008, Kenny was presented the Service to Mankind Award by the Anderson Sertoma Club.
Kenny, known by many as Marshall, was a true Christian. Being born and raised in Anderson, he learned the value of always being a good neighbor, helping others and giving to those in need. Kenny had a heart of gold and never expected anything in return. He gave totally of himself, unconditionally and anonymously. He truly walked the steps of goodness and kindness. If you were ever in in his presence you would have heard his favorite saying, "God is good all the time. All the time God is good."
Kenny is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cornelia Palmer Caldwell, his daughter, Pamela Caldwell Robinson (Dennis); granddaughter, Chloe B. Robinson; sister, Martha "Marti" Sheppard Compton; brother, Tommy Caldwell (Judy); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy and Robert Caldwell.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday, August 11, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel at 11:00 am on Monday, August 12, with Reverend Judy C. Hames officiating and special speakers Mr. Stephen Combs and Chief of Police Jim Stewart. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made in Kenny's memory to Dickson United Methodist Church, PO Box 144, Townville, SC 29689 or Anderson Area Crime Stoppers, PO Box 219, Anderson, SC 29622.
The family has requested casual dress for the services to honor Kenny's memory.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 11, 2019