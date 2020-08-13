Kenny RobertsWilliamston - Allen Kenneth "Kenny" Roberts, 63, of Williamston, SC, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.He was born on August 7, 1957 in Greenville, SC, and was the son of the late John Lewis Roberts and Betty Crompton Roberts. Kenny was retired from Milliken and loved fishing in his spare time, but he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Piedmont Church of God.He is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Ruth Ann Fowler Roberts; son, Jamey Roberts; daughter, Kaycie Roberts Henderson; brothers, Danny "Shag", Kim, Tim and Chad Roberts; sisters, Elaine Jackson and Cathey O'Dell; and grandchildren, Bryce and Jay Roberts, Austin and Chloe Medlin and Parker Henderson.A memorial service will be held at a later date at Piedmont Church of God.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piedmont Church of God, 107 S. Circle Dr., Piedmont, SC 29673.