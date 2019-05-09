Kerry Lynn Murdock Cordes



Cape Canaveral, FL - Kerry Lynn Murdock Cordes, 64, of Cape Canaveral, Florida passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.



Born September 14, 1954 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of Margene Cole Murdock and the late David Lee Murdock. She was a 1972 graduate of Belton-Honea Path High School and attended Winthrop College.



Kerry Lynn worked for many years in schools in the communities where she lived in South Carolina, Texas and Florida, both as a volunteer and employee. She was passionate about mentoring and caring for students and influenced many throughout the years. She was recently retired from Brevard County (Florida) Schools. She was a devoted Christian and served many churches well during her life. A 13-year lung cancer survivor, she also volunteered many hours for events and made many friends along the way. She enjoyed quilting, and made many quilts for family and friends, as well as special prayer quilts made for those battling cancer.



She is survived by her husband, Tim Cordes of the home; daughter, Meleah Bell Thomas (Brent) of Belton, SC; son, Nicholas Cordes of Cocoa Beach, FL; grandchildren Emma Louise Thomas and Judson Brent Thomas of Belton, SC and Landon James Cordes of Cocoa Beach, FL.



She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, with a graveside service following at 3:15pm in the church cemetery with Rev. Mark Krieger.



The family will be at the home of her daughter, Meleah.



A memorial service at Grace United Methodist Church of Merritt Island, Florida will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the .



