Kevin LeCroy
Belton - Charles Kevin LeCroy, 34, of Tony Creek Road, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Born in Anderson, he was a son of Charles F. and Dorothy "Dottie" Williamson LeCroy. He was a member of the Belton Presbyterian Church, a volunteer with Belton Interfaith Ministries Association, a member of Life Choices, and a 2007 graduate of BHP High School.
Surviving are his parents of the home, two sisters, Emily Peeples (Bailey) and Charlesa Davis (Michael) both of Belton, two nephews, Nicholas and Connor Davis, three nieces, Samantha Smith, Gracie Peeples, and Emma Davis, and two great-nieces, Olivia Peeples and Oaklyn Smith. He was predeceased by a nephew Parker Peeples.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Belton Presbyterian Church with Rev. Sarah Cornell, Rev. Jonathan Payne, and Rev. Jonathan Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Anderson.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 5 to 8 P.M. Friday at Belton Presbyterian Church. In Lieu of Flowers memorials should be made to BIMA, 507 N. Main St., Belton, SC 29627, to Belton Presbyterian Church, Box 160, Belton, SC 29627, or to Anderson County Disabilities and Special Needs 121 McGee St., Anderson, SC 29625 . Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019