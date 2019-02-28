Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kip Decker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kip Decker

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Kip Decker Obituary
Kip Decker

Easley - Kip Eric Decker, 51, husband of Joy Diane Hopper Decker, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of Nancy Jean Martin Decker of Greer and of the late Fred Lee Decker. He was employed with Christopher Trucks. A Clemson Tigers enthusiast, he loved the Oakland Raiders, and the love of his life - his granddaughter.

Additional survivors include his children, Tonya Thompson of Fountain Inn and Michael Thompson of Greenville; and one grandchild, Abigail June Mathuews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Decker.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 1, at noon at Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 9813 Anderson Road, Piedmont, SC 29673.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now