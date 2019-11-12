|
|
Kirk Davis
Greenville, SC - Jonathan Kirk Davis Jr. "Kirk", 30, of Greenville, SC passed away on November 7, 2019.
Kirk was born on August 24, 1989. He was the first child, and the first grand baby on both sides of his family. He filled everyone's hearts with joy from the moment he was born. He graduated from Wade Hampton High School in 2008 and went on to attend the College of Charleston. He had an amazing personality, which was evident from the flock of people always surrounding him. Kirk loved to travel and experience the world around him. We will miss his infectious smile and his unique sense of humor that could make anyone laugh. We will carry his memory with a smile, just like he would want us too.
Kirk is survived by his loving mother, Elizabeth Davis; his sister, Ashley (Davis) Messina; his maternal grandfather, Hampton Anderson; his paternal grandparents, Suzanne Davis Glenn and Donald Davis. Kirk also has many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends who loved him and will truly miss his presence.
Kirk was preceded in death by his father, Jon Davis, and maternal grandmother, Bette Anderson.
A private family service was held on November 10, 2019, at Old Silver Brook Cemetery in Anderson, SC. Donations may be given to Greenville County Animal Care, 328 Furman Hall Road, Greenville, SC 29609 in memory of Kirk.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019