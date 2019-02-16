|
|
Knox Maxwell
Anderson - David Knox Maxwell, 40 of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019.
Born August 4, 1978, he was a son of Baylis C. Maxwell, III and Nancy Ayer Maxwell. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Brett Mills Maxwell and Mills David Maxwell (Lauren) and four nephews.
There will be a private family committal service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest, 219 W. Whitner Street, Anderson, SC 29624.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 16, 2019