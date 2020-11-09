1/1
Kristine Kvalheim Fisher
Kristine Kvalheim Fisher

Washington - Mrs. Kristine Kvalheim Fisher, 59, of N. Alexander Ave. in Washington, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Doctors Hospital in Augusta.

Kristine was born in Ames, Iowa, was the daughter of Shari Bryson and of the late Earl Kvalheim, and was the wife of David Fisher, Jr. She was an RN, and most recently was the Director of Nursing at Bluff Plantation in Augusta. Kristine had many friends, loved her family, and will be missed by all that knew her. She was a member of the Washington First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, David Fisher, Jr., of Washington; her mother, Shari S. Bryson, of Iva, SC; one son, David Earl Fisher (Mellony), of Chesapeake, VA; one daughter, Dr. Jessica Fisher, of Augusta; three sisters, Kathy Townsend, Iva, SC, Kim Vincent, Iva, SC, and Konnie Kvalheim, of Washington.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Hopkins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Madden officiating. Mask and social distancing will be required.

Hopkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kristine K. Fisher.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hopkins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Funeral Home
416 E. Robert Toombs Avenue
Washington, GA 30673
(706) 678-2525
