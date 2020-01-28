|
|
Kurt Wickiser
Anderson - Kurtis Lee Wickiser, 50, went to be with the Lord on January 27, 2020. He was at his second home and great passion, Creekside Bar-be-que.
Kurt was full of life and loved that the restaurant allowed him to see and talk to so many people each week. An Eagle Scout, Kurt was a graduate of Oakwood Christian Academy, Lander University and Life Chiropractic College. He loved to hunt and fish and he was making plans for a family farm. He had a kind, gentle spirit, never met a stranger and was happiest when he was helping others. He loved giving back to his community and considered his food his ministry. While he wasn't blessed with children, he found so many that he loved as his own.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tandy; his mother, Florence Wickiser; and his two brothers, Clay and Clifton Wickiser. Also left to cherish his memory are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins along with his devoted Creekside family who he loved immensely and unconditionally.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Gary Wickiser.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home on Thursday, January 30th at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in New Silver Brook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AIM, 1202 S. Murray Ave, Anderson, SC 29624 or Meals on Wheels, PO Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020