Lana McCullough
Honea Path - Lana Jo Ashley McCullough, age 55, of Honea Path, SC entered her heavenly home on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Hospital in Charleston, SC.
Lana was born August 19th, 1964 in Anderson, SC; she was the only daughter of the late Nathan and Josephine Ashley of Honea Path, SC. She was married to the love of her life, Steven Todd McCullough, and was a proud mother to their only daughter, Sylvia "Anna" Ellen McCullough. Lana was a loyal and cherished wife, mother, family member, and friend, and she was deeply loved by all who knew her.
She graduated from Belton-Honea Path High School and went on to complete her Associate's Business Degree at Forest College. She retired from the State of South Carolina after 31 years of service with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC). Following retirement, Lana began working as a substitute teacher with Anderson County School District Two where she was affectionately known as "Mrs. M." She enjoyed both of these endeavors as she was devoted to serving others and the community around her.
Lana was saved at eight years old and served the Lord faithfully all of her life. She was an active member of Keowee Baptist Church in Honea Path. She devotedly served her church in several capacities, including Vacation Bible School Director, WMU Director, First and Second Grade Sunday School Teacher, and Girls in Action Leader.
Surviving are her husband, Steven McCullough; daughter, Anna McCullough; a special first cousin, Sylvia Heller (Charles); as well as loving cousins, in-laws, and nephews. The family is at the residence.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 14th, 2020 from 6-8pm at The Pruitt Funeral Home in Honea Path, SC. A celebration of life service will be held at Keowee Baptist Church on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 2:00. She will be laid to rest at Keowee Cemetery following the service.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Keowee Baptist Church Special King's Kids Choir Fund (4640 Keowee Road Honea Path, SC 29654). Messages of condolence may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020