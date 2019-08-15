|
Lana Ross
Anderson - Lana Ross, wife of Craig Ross, died Monday August 12, 2019. She was 69 years old.
She was born in Leesburg, Florida on October 31, 1949, and lived in Anderson, SC for the past 15 years.
She was a LPN in Florida for 20 years. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, identical twin sister Anna Hudec, daughter Kelley Thibeault (Stacy), granddaughter Siera Orr (Daniel), grandson Bryan Thibeault (Sara), grandson Michael Mathews, and 2 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son Matt Mathews and a brother James Klingmann.
A memorial service will be held Friday August 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Hope Fellowship 213 Brown Road in Anderson, SC. The family will be available at the church following the service and later at the home of her daughter, 367 Greenhill Drive Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 15, 2019