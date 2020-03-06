|
|
Lanford L. Pitts
Starr - May 18, 1931 - March 3, 2020
Lanford Lamar Pitts, 88, of Starr, SC, went to be with The Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Ayersville, Georgia, he was a son of the late Oscar Pitts and the late Montieree Wilbanks Pitts.
He is a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from construction. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Anderson.
He is survived by his children, Eva Hepler (Marshall), Juanita Norris (James), Linda Fulbright (Stanley), Sherry Magyari, Patricia Day (Carl), Tim Pitts (Kim), and stepson, Douglas Waddell (Charlene). He is also survived by his 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Doris Ann Smith Pitts, children, Vernice Waddell, Vernon Pitts and Donald Waddell, and a son-in-law, Laszlo Magyari.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:30pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. Pastor Mike Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow at 3:00pm at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Pastor David Neal officiating.
The family will receive friends at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Monday from 12:00pm - 1:30pm.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to Hospice of The Upstate 1835 Rogers Rd. Anderson, SC 29621.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020