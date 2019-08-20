|
|
Larry B. Ashley
Anderson, SC - Larry Boyce Ashley, age 77, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born in Honea Path, SC, on July 3, 1942, he was the son of the late Dallas M. and Donald W. Ashley. He graduated from Dixie High School and Erskine College, where he played varsity tennis, before beginning his 38 year teaching career as a high school science teacher at McDuffie High School and T.L. Hanna High School. He earned a Master's Degree from the University of the South. After retirement he enjoyed working part-time at Richard Kay Superstore car dealership. He was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church of Anderson.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Victoria P. Ashley; his three children and their spouses, Heather Ashley Jones and her husband Jeff of Columbia, SC, Cheryl Ashley Woodruff and her husband Col. Richard L. Woodruff, Jr. of Italy, and Arnold L. Ashley and his wife Stephanie of Greer, SC. He was blessed to have six grandchildren, Woody, Ashley, Alison, and Lizzie B. Woodruff of Italy and Will and Jackson Ashley of Greer, SC.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Jack Couch. Interment will follow at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will be at their home and will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at the mortuary, 3205 North Highway 81, Anderson.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 20, 2019