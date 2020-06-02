Larry Briscoe
Anderson - Larry Bolt Briscoe, 80, of Anderson, husband of the late Mary Lou Jordan Briscoe, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Born December 22, 1939 in Anderson, he was the son of the late Claude and Sara Bolt Briscoe. He was a US Army Veteran and a graduate of Boys High School. Mr. Briscoe was retired from Glen Raven and was a member of NewSpring Church.
Mr. Briscoe is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Kaye Briscoe, grandson, Jesse Payton Beebe, sister, June Charping, and brother, Pete Briscoe all of Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, with Tom Haren officiating.
Memorials may be made to ALS SC Chapter, 7499 Park Lane Rd, Ste 144, Columbia, SC 29223.
Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.