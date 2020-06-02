Larry Briscoe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Briscoe

Anderson - Larry Bolt Briscoe, 80, of Anderson, husband of the late Mary Lou Jordan Briscoe, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Born December 22, 1939 in Anderson, he was the son of the late Claude and Sara Bolt Briscoe. He was a US Army Veteran and a graduate of Boys High School. Mr. Briscoe was retired from Glen Raven and was a member of NewSpring Church.

Mr. Briscoe is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Kaye Briscoe, grandson, Jesse Payton Beebe, sister, June Charping, and brother, Pete Briscoe all of Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, with Tom Haren officiating.

Memorials may be made to ALS SC Chapter, 7499 Park Lane Rd, Ste 144, Columbia, SC 29223.

Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved