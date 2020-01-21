|
Larry Brown
Anderson - Larry Waco Brown, 67, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home.
Born February 11, 1952 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of Esther Howell Brown and the late Waco Brown.
Larry spent 20 years of his career with Upstate Electric Motor Service. He was a race car driver at Anderson Motor Speedway and was track champion several times. He was an avid golfer and attended Starr Church of God of Prophecy. He was the special brother-in-law to his wife's family.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane Seagraves Brown; children, Tracey Goldsmith, Chris Brown and Missy Langston (Doug) all of Anderson, SC; siblings, Ricky Brown, Tim Brown and Sandra Fulmer all of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Justin and Ansleigh Patterson, Will, John Michael and Cade Langston, and Christopher and Baleigh Brown; and great-grandchildren, Braylin, Emerie, Marley, Jaxin and Bentley.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home, Thursday, January 23rd at 1:00 pm with Rev. Brandon McGuire, Rev. Leland Pitts and Pastor David Callaham officiating. Burial will follow in Southlawn Memorial Gardens.
Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Starr Church of God of Prophecy, 225 Wilton Hall Rd., Starr, SC 29684 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020