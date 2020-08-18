Larry C. Bright
LaFrance - Larry C. Bright, 62, went to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday August 14, 2020. He was born February 7, 1958 in Anderson County, a son of Woodrow W. and Dorothy N. Bright.
Larry graduated from Pendleton High School. Later in life he found he needed a Savior and gave his life to Jesus Christ. He spent his life sharing his story with whoever would listen. He was very active in the West Anderson Church of God.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 5 years, Nancy Jo. He is survived by some family; and many, many friends.
There will be a gathering to remember Larry's life at 5:00 PM Wednesday, August 19 at the West Anderson Church of God parking lot, 101 Rogers St., Anderson. There will be a tent set up there, so please bring your own chairs.
