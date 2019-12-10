|
Larry Chapman
Williamston - Larry Douglas Chapman, 74, husband of the late Frances Norris Chapman, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Born in Belton, he was a son of the late Lawrence Edward and Beulah Mae Phillips Chapman. He retired from Glen Raven and was a member of Cornerstone Pentecostal Community Church, Belton.
Survivors include daughter, Kelley Leigh Chapman (Greg Sammons) of Williamston; step-sons, Barry Martin (Cindy) of Belton and Vic Martin (Sherri) of Piedmont; special caretakers, niece and nephew, Rachel Langston and Gerald Chapman.
He was blessed with many nieces and nephews and predeceased by eleven siblings.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 12, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Liberty, with visitation following at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019