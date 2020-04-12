Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Montandon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Dale Montandon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Dale Montandon Obituary
Larry Dale Montandon, 73, left this earth Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tennessee. Larry was born to Virgil and Hazel (Grounds) Montandon in Liberal, Kansas, on January 11, 1947. He grew up on a ranch near Wallace, Kansas, with sisters Kaye, Pat and Shirley.

In 1970, he married Evelyn Reust in Guymon, Oklahoma, and together they raised two daughters. Larry ranched and farmed with Evelyn and his parents for 30 years. He loved his family and country and was a steadfast advocate for Veterans and proud to be one. He served during the Persian Gulf War and retired from the military in 1998.

He further served as a District Magistrate Judge in Northwest Kansas; Manager of Kansas Veterans Cemeteries in WaKeeney and Fort Dodge; Director of the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, and Director of the M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, South Carolina.

Larry is survived by his wife, Evelyn Montandon; daughters, Shantel Smith (Sean) and Lennea Montandon; and grandchildren, Ryan and Savannah Smith and Cyrus Montandon. In memory of Larry, we encourage you to donate to your local veterans' organizations. Arrangements by Smith Funeral and Cremation Service; 865-983-1000,

www.SmithLifeAndLegacy.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -