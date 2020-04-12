|
Larry Dale Montandon, 73, left this earth Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tennessee. Larry was born to Virgil and Hazel (Grounds) Montandon in Liberal, Kansas, on January 11, 1947. He grew up on a ranch near Wallace, Kansas, with sisters Kaye, Pat and Shirley.
In 1970, he married Evelyn Reust in Guymon, Oklahoma, and together they raised two daughters. Larry ranched and farmed with Evelyn and his parents for 30 years. He loved his family and country and was a steadfast advocate for Veterans and proud to be one. He served during the Persian Gulf War and retired from the military in 1998.
He further served as a District Magistrate Judge in Northwest Kansas; Manager of Kansas Veterans Cemeteries in WaKeeney and Fort Dodge; Director of the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, and Director of the M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, South Carolina.
Larry is survived by his wife, Evelyn Montandon; daughters, Shantel Smith (Sean) and Lennea Montandon; and grandchildren, Ryan and Savannah Smith and Cyrus Montandon. In memory of Larry, we encourage you to donate to your local veterans' organizations. Arrangements by Smith Funeral and Cremation Service; 865-983-1000,
www.SmithLifeAndLegacy.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020