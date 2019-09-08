|
Larry Dean "Deanie" Waters
Abbeville - Larry Dean "Deanie" Waters, 74, resident of 120 Monterey Rd. husband of Diane Jones Waters passed away Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at AnMed Medical Center in Anderson, SC.
Born in Abbeville, SC he was a son of the late James Lester Waters and Macie Parnell Waters.
Deanie proudly served his country in the US Army with the Military Police. He retired from BASF Chemicals Plant in Seneca, SC with over 30 years of service. He also worked a number of years with Daniel Construction Company. He was a member of Smyrna United Methodist Church. Deanie loved spending time on the lake and being on the outdoors either hunting, fishing or swimming. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his many friends.
Survivors include: His beloved wife Diane J. Waters of the home; two sons Heath Waters (Melissa) of Abbeville, SC and Jodie Waters (Kristy) of Abbeville, SC; two daughters Deanna Cooper (Josh) of Abbeville; Abby Waters of Abbeville; one brother Rufus (Root) Waters of Lowndesville, SC; nine grandchildren Karly, Hunter, Bryce, Jordan, Olivia, Brady, Wyatt, Kaylien and Jonathan.
He was preceded in death by two brothers Jo Jo and Buck Waters; a sister Judy Waters; a grandson Gabriel Cooper.
A Celebration of Deanie's life will be conducted Monday Sept. 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Smyrna United Methodist Church with that Revs. Dan Fortney and Curt Hanna officiating.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening Sept. 8, 2019 from 6:00 until 7:30 PM at The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home. The family is at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Tuck Hanna 4762 Hwy. 71 Abbeville, SC.
Memorials in memory of Deanie may be made to Smyrna UMC, PO Box 100 Lowdnesville, SC 29659.
Online condolences may be made to the Waters family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Waters family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 8, 2019