Larry Frank Brown
Bowersville, GA - Mr. Larry Frank Brown, 78, of Bowersville, GA passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at AnMed Health in Anderson, SC.
Mr. Brown was born in Anderson, SC, on January 9, 1941, son of the late George Thomas Brown and the late Susie Johnson Brown. He was a fork lift operator having retired from Tenneco and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Canon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Grady H. Brown.
Survivors include his sons, Christopher Brown (Marie) of Canon, GA and Alan (Kasie) Brown of Danielsville, GA; daughter, Melinda (Herrman) Augustin of Royston, GA; grandchildren, Beth (Burton) McCausey, Kayla Brown, David Brown, Austin Brown and Abbi Brown; great grandchildren, Hunter Rollins, Tyler Clark, Katelyn Clark, Breven McCausey, Baylee McCausey and Kayden Brown; and special friend, Joyce Ashworth.
Funeral services for Mr. Brown will be held in the Bethany Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, with Rev. Jerry Durham officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday evening. The family is at the home of Melinda and Herman Augustin: 812 Highway 17 S Royston, GA.
