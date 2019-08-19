Services
Pruitt Funeral Home
47 Franklin Spring Street
Royston, GA 30662
(706) 245-7234
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pruitt Funeral Home
47 Franklin Spring Street
Royston, GA 30662
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
2085 Bethany Bowersville Road
Canon, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Frank Brown


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Frank Brown Obituary
Larry Frank Brown

Bowersville, GA - Mr. Larry Frank Brown, 78, of Bowersville, GA passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at AnMed Health in Anderson, SC.

Mr. Brown was born in Anderson, SC, on January 9, 1941, son of the late George Thomas Brown and the late Susie Johnson Brown. He was a fork lift operator having retired from Tenneco and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Canon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Grady H. Brown.

Survivors include his sons, Christopher Brown (Marie) of Canon, GA and Alan (Kasie) Brown of Danielsville, GA; daughter, Melinda (Herrman) Augustin of Royston, GA; grandchildren, Beth (Burton) McCausey, Kayla Brown, David Brown, Austin Brown and Abbi Brown; great grandchildren, Hunter Rollins, Tyler Clark, Katelyn Clark, Breven McCausey, Baylee McCausey and Kayden Brown; and special friend, Joyce Ashworth.

Funeral services for Mr. Brown will be held in the Bethany Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, with Rev. Jerry Durham officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday evening. The family is at the home of Melinda and Herman Augustin: 812 Highway 17 S Royston, GA.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pruitt Funeral Home
Download Now