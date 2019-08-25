|
Larry H. Jordan
Anderson - Larry Hawkins Jordan, 81, of Anderson, SC passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at his residence.
Born May 30, 1938 in Anderson, SC, Larry was a son of the late Hawkins Tombs Jordan and Nannie May Tinsley Jordan. He worked for BASF where he later retired. He was a member of Retreat Baptist Church in Westminster, SC.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Peggy Craft Jordan; children, Mike Jordan (Aleitha) of Townville, SC, Barry Jordan (Lexanna) of Westminster, SC, and Tracy Basquette (Chuck) of Anderson, SC; brother, Bunk Jordan (Faye) of Anderson, SC; sister, Barbara Wilson (Preston) of Anderson, SC; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his five sisters and one brother.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation in the chapel at 3:30 p.m. Monday with Rev. Steve Silvey and Rev. Barry Jordan officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to Divine Hospice, 115 Whitehall Rd., Anderson, SC 29625.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 25, 2019