Larry J. Dove
Anderson - Larry Joe Dove, 76, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born May 30, 1943 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late H.P. Dove and Henri Sorrells Dove.
Larry spent his career at Michelin where he worked as a manufacturing professional. He was a faithful and active member of Temple Baptist Church where he sang in the church choir and was affectionately known as "The Candy Man" to everyone. He was an avid race car fan and enjoyed watching Nascar races with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, having been married on August 20, 1966 to Jo Eleanor Cheek Dove; daughters, Jill Dove Dunn (Greg) and Heidi Dove Dalton (Roger); grandchildren, Noah Dunn and Adam Dalton; and siblings, Jean Ann Goldsmith, Bobby Dove, Betty Sullivan and Richard Dove.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 pm Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Dr. Steve Hurte officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 2905 Standridge Rd., Anderson, SC 29625.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020