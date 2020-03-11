Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Larry James Obituary
Anderson, SC - Larry Daniel James, 69, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Regency Hospital in Greenville.

Born in Toccoa, Georgia, he was the son of the late Pilton and Dorothy Murray James. He was a retired machinist. Larry was a cyclist and enjoyed working on cars and car restoration.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Moules James; daughter, Tina Denise James; son, Dan Brandon James; stepdaughter, Kristi Ferrell Callaham (Jacob); seven grandchildren; and a sister, Gayle Cornell (Don).

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Doug James. Entombment will follow at Oaklawn memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:15 p.m. Friday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
