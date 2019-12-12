|
Larry Lark
Anderson - William Larry Lark, 89, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his home.
Born June 1, 1930 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Charles "Charlie" LeRoy Lark and Ruth Elizabeth McClesky Lark.
Larry was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. He was retired following a 27 year career with the United States Postal Service and was a former police officer with the City of Anderson. He was a longtime faithful member of New Prospect Baptist Church where he was active in many groups.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Doris Saylors Lark; children, Jerry Lark (Susan) of Pendleton, SC, Robert Lark (Teresa) of Anderson, SC and Tony Lark (Denise) of Hartwell, GA; grandchildren, Amanda Miller (Sean), Brandon Lark (Amy), Cynthia McRae (Nic) and Ricky Lark; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruby McGee and Lora Coleman both of Anderson, SC; sister in law, Becky Lark; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Joey Lark; and three brothers.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 3:30pm with Rev. Tom Turner and Rev. Bobby Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park with military honors.
Flowers are optional and memorial contributions may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church Building Fund, 2503 Whitehall Rd., Anderson, SC 29625.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019