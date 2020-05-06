Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Larry Padgett

Larry Padgett Obituary
Anderson, SC - Lawrence Cauthen Padgett, 76, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Ruffin, SC, he was the son of the late Ernest Smith and Eva Smoak Padgett. Larry served in the National Guard. He was retired from Greenwood Mills.

He is survived by his brother, Glenn Padgett and wife, Martha.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Padgett Kennedy.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Dr. David J. Bailey. Friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 6 to May 7, 2020
