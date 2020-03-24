Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
8:30 AM - 5:30 PM



Larry Wayne Wooten


1964 - 2020
Larry Wayne Wooten Obituary
Larry Wayne Wooten

Anderson - Larry Wayne Wooten, 55, of Anderson , SC, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center. He was born on November 7, 1964 in Anderson to the late Bobby Larry Wooten and Shirley Jean Horne Wooten.

Larry was a 1983 graduate of McDuffie High School and was an auctioneer for over 30 years with Two Brothers Auction. For over 15 years, he owned and operated Pass-N-Time. Larry was known for helping anyone in need.

He is survived by his brother, Scottie E. Wooten and his wife, Louise; and nephew, Christopher Colley.

Friends and family may pay their respects between 8:30am-5:30pm Thursday, March 26, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The family will have a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
