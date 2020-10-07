Larry Young



Honea Path - Larry Albert Young, 88, widower of Faye Strickland Young, formerly of Keowee Road died Tuesday, October 06, 2020 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.



Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late Samuel Albert and Clara Lee Sellers Young. He was a member of Honea Path First Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Larry was a 1951 graduate of Honea Path High School and was the first football player from Honea Path to play in a Shrine Bowl in 1950. He was a founding member of the Honea Path Rescue Squad and served as their Chief for many years. He was a member of the Honea Path Fire Department and was also active in the Honea Path Civitan Club. He retired from Duke Power Lee Steam Plant after 32 years of service.



Surviving are two sons, Larry Alan Young (Mary Jane) of Honea Path and Terry Willis Young (Fran) of Pendleton, a brother J.D. Young of Asheville, five grandsons, Josh (Allison), Russell (Mary Beth), Parker (Rachel), Daniel (Katelyn), and Carson (Riley) and seven great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by a brother Elmer Young and a sister Helen Cahaly.



Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Friday at the Garden of Memories with Rev. Mike Moody officiating.









