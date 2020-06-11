Lashanti Aayania Hester
Anderson - Lashanti Aayania Hester, age 16, of 3515 South Main Street Ext. passed Friday, June 5, 2020 at the AnMed Medical Center. She was the daughter of Delvecchio Montez Hester and Lexie Latoya Banks. Lashanti was a student at Westside High School and employed at Captain D's. Survivors include her parents; three sisters, Ladashia Hester, Alexus Gilliard, and Karnijah Banks, all of Anderson SC: three brothers, Shamerian Jones, Kameron Webb, and Amaur Gilliard, all of Anderson SC; Maternal grandparents, Carla Banks and Phillip Morris; Fraternal grandparents Joyce Hester. Graveside service will be held Saturday 12:00 Noon at New Silverbrook Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday 12:00PM-6:00PM at Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home. The family is at home. Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
