Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
New Life Christian Center
Anderson - Laura Brown,48, passed away on Sunday, March 24th at her home in Anderson County.

She was born on August 22nd, 1970 in Columbia, South Carolina to Mr. and Mrs. William Brown. Laura was a loving grandmother, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and traveling with her mother to the Cherokee mountains.

Laura is survived by her daughter, Maghan McGill, and grandchildren Brayden, Logan, and Isaiah. Her daughter, Evie Pless, and grandchildren, Derrik and Ava. Her mother, Kathy Brown, and brother, William Wall Brown, Jr.

She is proceeded in death by her father, William Wall Brown, Sr. and son, Tracy William Pless.

Funeral Services will be held Friday March 29, 2019 at 3 pm at New Life Christian Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Anderson Mental Health Institution in memory of Tracy William Pless. The family thanks you for your prayers during this difficult time.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 27, 2019
