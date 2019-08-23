Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura E. Martin


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura E. Martin Obituary
Laura E. Martin

Anderson - Laura Evans Martin, 96, of Anderson, SC, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, August 22, 2019, after a long and fruitful life.

Born February 22, 1923 in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Charles Crayton Evans and Nellie McMahan Evans. She was the last of five children having been preceded in death by her siblings, Gladys Evans Watt, Lilah Evans Whitten, Grier Evans and Frances Evans Morris.

Laura married Wallace R. Martin during WWII and though he passed in 1999, they had 52 wonderful years together. They were both very active in their church, Orrville Baptist in Anderson. Laura attended Orville all her life. She loved her church and singing God's praises. She especially enjoyed singing with her two sisters and they were often called upon for their talents as they were very well known in the area for their musical gifts. She was an artist and loved to paint.

She is survived by her son, Brent Martin and his wife PJ; two step grandchildren, Cortney Wright and Tracie Patten; three great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30pm Monday, August 26, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2:00pm in the chapel with Dr. Wendell Bannister officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orrville Baptist Church, 2620 S. Main St., Anderson, SC 29624.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now