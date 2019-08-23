|
|
Laura E. Martin
Anderson - Laura Evans Martin, 96, of Anderson, SC, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, August 22, 2019, after a long and fruitful life.
Born February 22, 1923 in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Charles Crayton Evans and Nellie McMahan Evans. She was the last of five children having been preceded in death by her siblings, Gladys Evans Watt, Lilah Evans Whitten, Grier Evans and Frances Evans Morris.
Laura married Wallace R. Martin during WWII and though he passed in 1999, they had 52 wonderful years together. They were both very active in their church, Orrville Baptist in Anderson. Laura attended Orville all her life. She loved her church and singing God's praises. She especially enjoyed singing with her two sisters and they were often called upon for their talents as they were very well known in the area for their musical gifts. She was an artist and loved to paint.
She is survived by her son, Brent Martin and his wife PJ; two step grandchildren, Cortney Wright and Tracie Patten; three great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30pm Monday, August 26, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2:00pm in the chapel with Dr. Wendell Bannister officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orrville Baptist Church, 2620 S. Main St., Anderson, SC 29624.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019