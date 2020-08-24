Laura Elgin
Belton - Laura Jean Smith Elgin, 86, widow of John Virgil Elgin, formerly of Lowe Road, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Condor Health-Anderson.
Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Hubert and Ila Odell Lollis Smith. She was a member of Mt Bethel Baptist Church. Mrs. Elgin was retired from Anderson School District 2, where she worked in the lunchroom. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Surviving are: her special daughter-in-law, Peggy Elgin of Belton; two special sisters-in-law, Peggy McGaha and Katherine Woodson; three grandchildren, Danielle (Jason) Rentz, Laura (Joe) Campbell, and Jerry Elgin; three great-grandchildren, Hayley (T.J.) Jennings, Koby Elgin, Jace Rentz, and Sarah Rentz; three great-great grandchildren, Cayden Jennings, Rileigh Jennings, and Brentlee Jennings; and special friend, Susie Hall.
Mrs. Elgin was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her children, Jerry Elgin, Perry Elgin and Kathy Elgin Dalrimple, four brothers and five sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 4 P.M. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Mt Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ron Culbertson and Mr. Ricky Rice officiating.
The family is at their respective homes. Memorials may be made to Mt Bethel Baptist Church, 2603 Due West Hwy, Belton, SC 29627.